The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory ahead of an AAP government event to launch the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of India's independence in Connaught Place's inner circle on March 12.

To avoid any inconvenience, the traffic police urged commuters to avoid the area from 2 PM to 9 PM.

About 800 invitees, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, cabinet ministers and AAP MLAs will be attending the "Launching Event – 75th Anniversary of India's Independence" at Central Park, Connaught Place, which is being organised by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation on Friday, the advisory said.

The programme will start at 3.30 PM and go on till 9 PM, it said.

According to the advisory, "During the above-mentioned programme, there would be a march by civil defence personnel on Radial Roads from Outer Connaught Place to Inner Connaught Place. In view of the above-mentioned function, a huge gathering of pedestrians is expected in Inner Circle C.P."

"So commuters/drivers are requested to avoid Inner Connaught Place on 12.03.2021 from 2.00 PM till 9.00 PM," the advisory stated.

Earlier this month, the Centre had announced that a series of events will be held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence as "Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav" from March 12, 2021, to August 15, 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the main event for "Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav" at Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Friday.

