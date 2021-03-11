Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' launch: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory

'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' launch: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1 min read . 08:44 PM IST PTI

  • The programme will start at 3.30 PM and go on till 9 PM
  • To avoid any inconvenience, the traffic police urged commuters to avoid the area from 2 PM to 9 PM

The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory ahead of an AAP government event to launch the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of India's independence in Connaught Place's inner circle on March 12.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory ahead of an AAP government event to launch the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of India's independence in Connaught Place's inner circle on March 12.

To avoid any inconvenience, the traffic police urged commuters to avoid the area from 2 PM to 9 PM.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Maharashtra reports over 14,000 new Covid-19 cases, highest single-day spike this year

2 min read . 08:44 PM IST

Fintech emerges as the fastest growing tech sector: Deloitte

1 min read . 08:38 PM IST

West Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee declares her assets worth 16.72 lakh

1 min read . 08:30 PM IST

Delhi to launch doorstep ration delivery scheme in Seemapuri from March 25

1 min read . 08:17 PM IST

To avoid any inconvenience, the traffic police urged commuters to avoid the area from 2 PM to 9 PM.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Maharashtra reports over 14,000 new Covid-19 cases, highest single-day spike this year

2 min read . 08:44 PM IST

Fintech emerges as the fastest growing tech sector: Deloitte

1 min read . 08:38 PM IST

West Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee declares her assets worth 16.72 lakh

1 min read . 08:30 PM IST

Delhi to launch doorstep ration delivery scheme in Seemapuri from March 25

1 min read . 08:17 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

About 800 invitees, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, cabinet ministers and AAP MLAs will be attending the "Launching Event – 75th Anniversary of India's Independence" at Central Park, Connaught Place, which is being organised by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation on Friday, the advisory said.

The programme will start at 3.30 PM and go on till 9 PM, it said.

According to the advisory, "During the above-mentioned programme, there would be a march by civil defence personnel on Radial Roads from Outer Connaught Place to Inner Connaught Place. In view of the above-mentioned function, a huge gathering of pedestrians is expected in Inner Circle C.P."

"So commuters/drivers are requested to avoid Inner Connaught Place on 12.03.2021 from 2.00 PM till 9.00 PM," the advisory stated.

Earlier this month, the Centre had announced that a series of events will be held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence as "Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav" from March 12, 2021, to August 15, 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the main event for "Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav" at Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Friday.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.