NEW DELHI : In order to ease out the buying for the public during nationwide lockdown while maintaining social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak, orders have been passed to sell vegetables will be sold in Azadpur mandi here in the morning while fruits will be sold in the evening. The orders will be implemented from Monday.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday visited Azadpur mandi after which a series of meetings were held.

District Magistrate (North Delhi) and District Disaster Management Authority chairman Deepak Shinde on Saturday passed an order which said token system will be implemented for the entry of the buyers in Azadpur mandi and sale of vegetables and fruits will be in different shifts. At least three policemen will be deployed in each shift. The joint team of mandi officials and policemen will have at least five officers.

The auction process will be completed in the circular area marked on the ground. All the sheds will have public address system to pass on the right information. Adequate police forces will be deployed at the entrance to check each and every person coming to the mandi. Wearing masks will be compulsory for all the traders, policemen, mandi officials, security personnel and labourers. Strict action will be taken against those who do not follow social distancing and other instructions.

Azadpur Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) chairman Adil Ahmed Khan told IANS that precautionary measures had already been taken in the mandi and he had also written to the police to implement it strictly.

He said the order issued by the District Magistrate will now be followed from Monday.

Vegetables will now be sold from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. while fruits will be sold from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Share Via