NEW DELHI : The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi on Monday decided to open the Azadpur Mandi, the largest wholesale fruit and vegetable market in the country, for 24 hours from Tuesday amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the national capital

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai today said the Azadpur Mandi would remain open for 24 hours from Tuesday. From 6 am till 10 pm, vegetables and fruits would be sold while from 10 pm till 6 am, truck movement would be allowed in and out of the wholesale market, the news agency ANI reported.

Every 4 hours, entry of 1000 people will be allowed, the Delhi minister added.

Earlier this month, the Delhi government had decided to introduce odd-even rules from 13 April to maintain social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The government had also staggered the timings of the wholesale market —6 am to 11 am for sale of vegetables and 2 pm to 6 pm for sale of fruits.

The decisions were taken following reports that social distancing rules were not being followed at the mandi, which spreads over 80 acres.