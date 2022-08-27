'Azad's resignation could have been avoided if top brass...': Manish Tewari

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Saturday said that Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation could have been avoided if the party's top leadership had paid attention to the calls for introspection after the debacle in assembly elections.
He also said that more than 20 party leaders wrote to the Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi about the continuous loss in assembly polls, adding that the situation could have been avoided if the consensus of a meeting held in December 2020 had been executed.
"The crack seems to have appeared in coordination between India and Congress that existed since 1885. A total of 23 party leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi, two years back. We told her that the party's situation is worrying and should be taken seriously. Congress lost all assembly elections after that letter. A self-introspection was needed," Tewari told ANI.
"Also, we do not need any certificate from anyone. I have been serving the party for the past 42 years. We are not tenants of this institution (Congress). We are members," he further said.
Ghulam Nabi Azad, who resigned from the primary membership of the Congress, has hinted about floating a new political party in his five-page resignation letter.
“Unfortunately after the entry of Shri Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after January, 2013 when he was appointed as vice president by you, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him," his resignation letter read.
“All senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party," he added.
Meanwhile, GM Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani and Choudhary Mohd Akram, too, have resigned from the primary membership of the Congress "in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad". The development happened hours after Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the party.
