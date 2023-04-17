Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Azam Khan admitted to hospital in Delhi due to poor health condition

Azam Khan admitted to hospital in Delhi due to poor health condition

1 min read . 09:47 AM IST Livemint
Azam Khan has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi.

SP leader Azam Khan has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi after sudden deterioration of his health condition.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi on Monday due to the sudden deterioration of his health. 

However, his condition is stable and is currently under observation, according to the news agency ANI. 

SP leader Azam Khan was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in February this year after he was convicted in a 15-year-old case. 

(More details are awaited.)

