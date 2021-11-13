Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hinted that the name of Azamgarh city could be renamed as Aryamgarh. Today, the chief minister along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah was there to lay the foundation stone of a state university.

Addressing a gathering there, Yogi Adityanath said that setting up of a state university will truly turn 'Azamgarh into Aryamgarh'. "There should be no doubt that this university will truly turn 'Azamgarh into Aryamgarh'," the chief minister said.

#WATCH | This university will truly turn 'Azamgarh into Aryamgarh', there should be no doubt in it: CM Yogi Adityanath at the foundation laying of a state university in Azamgarh, this afternoon pic.twitter.com/o8FkXHxCrs — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 13, 2021

Azamgarh is considered the home turf of Samajwadi Party leader and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, who won from here in the last parliamentary election by securing over 60% votes.

Addressing the rally in Azamgarh, Amit Shah suggested to CM Adityanath to name the university after Maharaja Suheldev. “Azamgarh was known for radicalisation during the Samajwadi Party rule. Now, Azamgarh will be known for education. I want to suggest to CM Yogi Adityanath to name the university being built here after Maharaja Suheldev," he said.

Along with Amit Shah, Adityanath, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other BJP leaders were present during the foundation stone laying function of the university in Azamgarh.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls early next year.

