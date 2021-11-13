Azamgarh to be renamed as Aryamgarh? Yogi Adityanath drops big hints

Addressing the rally in Azamgarh, Amit Shah suggested to CM Adityanath to name the university after Maharaja Suheldev. “Azamgarh was known for radicalisation during the Samajwadi Party rule. Now, Azamgarh will be known for education. I want to suggest to CM Yogi Adityanath to name the university being built here after Maharaja Suheldev," he said.