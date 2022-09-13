Clashes erupt between Azerbaijan-Armenia after ceasefire

Azerbaijan forces on Tuesday started firing in the direction of the southern Armenian towns of Goris, Kapan, and Jermuk with the help of drones.

2 min read . 12:36 PM IST

Azerbaijan forces on Tuesday started firing in the direction of the southern Armenian towns of Goris, Kapan, and Jermuk with the help of drones, said Armenia's Defense Ministry as quoted by news agency Bloomberg. The number of casualties is still being clarified.