‘Azerbaijan supportive towards Pak on Kashmir’
Outgoing Azeri Ambassador to India Ashraf Shikaliyev, in an interview, said 'Azerbaijan’s position on Kashmir did not change in the last 30 years, did not change at all. It stays the same. India and Pakistan should solve this issue peacefully…’
New Delhi: Azerbaijan maintains a supportive stance toward Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, said outgoing Azeri Ambassador to India Ashraf Shikaliyev in an interview. Azerbaijan has a close relationship with Pakistan, which has caused India consternation.
