Azim Premji forgives man who filed over 70 cases against him; SC lauds

The bench also said, "The present proceedings have shown that there is nothing impossible as long as the parties are willing to see the reality of a given situation. More than 70 litigations, misconceived as they are, initiated by the respondents will be brought to an end on a realization by R Subramanian, who seeks to repent for his past conduct and wants to start a new chapter in his life."

