B Gopkumar takes over Axis Mutual Fund as CEO Chandresh Nigam steps down4 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 05:05 PM IST
- Gopkumar takes over from Chandresh Nigam who has stepped down as the CEO of the company
Axis Asset Management Company has appointed B Gopkumar, the managing director and chief executive officer at Axis Securities, as the new CEO of leading fund house Axis Mutual Fund. Gopkumar takes over from Chandresh Nigam who has stepped down as the CEO of the company.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×