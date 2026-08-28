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B Nagendra resigns from Karnataka Cabinet 25 days after re-induction

B Nagendra resigns from Karnataka Cabinet 25 days after re-induction

Garvit Bhirani
Updated28 Aug 2026, 07:45 PM IST
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Karnataka minister B Nagendra resigns (Image: X video grabs/ HT)
Karnataka minister B Nagendra resigns (Image: X video grabs/ HT)
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Karnataka Planning and Statistics Minister B Nagendra on Friday stepped down from the state Cabinet, just 25 days after returning to the ministry, amid allegations related to the Valmiki Corporation scam.

Nagendra announced his decision soon after stating that he would meet Chief Minister D K Shivakumar before making the matter public at a press conference.

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"Today I am voluntarily tendering my resignation as the minister," an emotional Nagendra told reporters.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

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