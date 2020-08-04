B S Yediyurappa under treatment for Covid-19, holds review meeting from hospital

According to the release, 681 ventilators have been received by Karnataka from the Centre under PM-CARES. Another 1,279 ventilators allotted to the state by the union Government of India, will be received this month. Of the 681 ventilators, 166 were installed in Bengaluru city and 169 in other parts of the state, it said, adding that the remaining 346 would be installed by the end of this week.