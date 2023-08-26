B20 India summit: Uday Kotak emphasises on Earth's viability over business viability1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 03:34 PM IST
During a session on Financing the Climate Transition at B20 Summit India, Uday Kotak pitched for a smoother transition towards the social development goals
While emphasizing the need to prioritize the existential viability of Earth, Kotak Mahindra Bank MD & CEO Uday Kotak said that we have no choice but to go “beyond the capital which expects returns to capital which is ready to take losses". During a session on Financing the Climate Transition at B20 Summit India, Uday Kotak pitched for a smoother transition towards the social development goals.