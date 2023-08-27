India's B20 presidency, with the theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', handed over to Brazil at the G20 Summit.

N Chandrasekaran, chair, B20 India and Executive Chairman, Tata Sons said on Sunday that India's B20 presidency worked under the theme of PM Narendra Modi's vision of 'Vasaudeva Katumbakam' (One Earth, One Family, One Future). India also handed over the B20 presidency to Brazil to host G20 Summit in 2024.

Addressing the G20 Summit, N Chandrasekaran said, "India's B20 Presidency under the G20 Presidency worked under the theme of PM's vision of 'Vasaudeva Katumbakam' (One Earth, One Family, One Future). During the last 7 months, we have engaged with over 1,500 global business executives and experts across 55 countries, over more than 100 events in India and abroad."

The Business20 (B20) is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community. The theme for the summit this year is 'R.A.I.S.E.: Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable, Equitable Businesses'. The three-day summit in the national capital started on August 25. The event this year has seen the participation of over 1,500 delegates from 55 countries.

PM Narendra Modi, in his keynote address at the closing session of B20 Summit, said India is the solution all problems while recalling how India supplied vaccines across the world, becoming the ‘Pharmacy of the World’.

“India holds an important place in building an efficient and trusted global supply chain. When the world needed medicines, during the Covid pandemic, India, as the 'Pharmacy of the World', provided life-saving drugs to more than 150 countries. When the world needed a Covid drug, India enhanced production of its own vaccines to save the precious lives of millions across the globe," PM Modi said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also addressed at the session titled the 'Role of Global South in Emerging World 2.0', organised as part of the B20 Summit India, 2023 in the national capital. Jaishankar emphasized the need for a diversified and inclusive form of globalization, characterized by multiple production centers where businesses can create a meaningful impact.

“The volatility of the last few years has brought home to us the importance of strategic autonomy. We may talk about seeking a more just, equitable and participative global order but at the end of the day that will only happen when we see commensurate investment in trade and technology decisions," Jaishankar said.

(With agency inputs)