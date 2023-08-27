B20 Summit in India: In the ongoing Business 20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that Chandrayaan-3 is ISRO's big success. But other than ISRO, MSMEs and private companies also contributed in the mission, he said.

"ISRO played an important role but along with it, the Indian industry, MSMEs and private companies also contributed to this mission. This is a success of both science and industry," said PM Modi at B20 summit in Delhi on Sunday.

He also mentioned that country's indigenous industries, MSMEs and private firms made equipment based on ISRO's requirement for the mission. Referring to the on-time supply of equipment by Indian private firms and MSMEs, PM Modi called “Chandrayaan-3 a success of science and industry".

This time, it is not just India, but the whole world is celebrating the success of Chandrayaan-3 success. This is the celebration of operating a responsible space program, said PM Modi.

He also called India the solution for all problems. PM Modi said the that the country holds an important place in building an efficient and trusted global supply chain. In the concluding ceremony of the summit, PM recalled how India supplied vaccines beyond its borders and became the ‘Pharmacy of the World' during the "once-in-a-century pandemic" — Covid-19.

“India holds an important place in building an efficient and trusted global supply chain," PM Modi, said referring to supply chain issues during the pandemic.

“When the world needed medicines, during the Covid pandemic, India, as the 'Pharmacy of the World', provided life-saving drugs to more than 150 countries. When the world needed a Covid drug, India enhanced production of its own vaccines to save the precious lives of millions across the globe," he said.

He also advocated sustainable approach to busines sin his speech. Prime Minister said global businesses should understand the sustainability itself is an opportunity and a business model.

He talked about Chandrayaan-3 success and ISRO's contribution behind India's lunar mission.

"The long festival season in India has been brought forward this year. During our festive season, not just our people but even our businesses are immersed in celebrations. This year, the celebration has started early, from 23rd August. We are celebrating the success of our maiden lunar landing mission — Chandrayaan-3," he added.

The three-day B20 summit began on August 25, and concluded on Sunday. The theme of the event for this year is 'R.A.I.S.E – Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable and Equitable Businesses'. During the conclusion, India passed on B20 presidency to Brazil for next year.