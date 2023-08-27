B20 Summit 2023: Top quotes from PM Modi's speech at G20's business forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the B20 summit in Delhi. The three-day-long summit of G20's business forum will come to an end today evening. The Business 20 Summit is the official G20 dialogue from the global business community. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The stronger the friendship you will keep with India, the more prosperous your economy will get. India is building mutual trust among countries that was destroyed during the Covid pandemic," PM Modi tells B20 Summit leaders.

Top quotes from PM Modi's B20 address 1) "Businesses can transform potential into prosperity, obstacles into opportunities, aspirations into achievements, whether they are small or big."

2) “India will have the biggest middle class in the coming years because of our government's pro-poor policies."

3) “India has launched a green credit system-- a pro-planet approach which every nation should adopt. We need to create an ecosystem that will make the planet healthy. Being conscious about one's health is important but one should also be concerned about the planet's health."

4) "India will try to repeat the success of solar energy in green hydrogen sector also. In global supply chain, India will play significant and efficient role."

5) “India is building mutual trust among countries that was destroyed during Covid pandemic. During Covid pandemic, India supplied medicines to over 150 nations. The stronger the friendship you will keep with India, the more prosperous your economy will get."

6) “ISRO played an important role but along with it, the Indian industry, MSMEs and private companies also contributed to this mission. This is a success of both science and industry."

7) PM Modi asked business leaders to brainstorm on issues like cryptocurrency and Artificial Intelligence. He said a global framework is required for cryptocurrency. Besides, the PM said that technology disruption is happening at a rapid speed and there is a need to focus on "ethical AI".

8) “Can we talk about consumer care? It will send a positive signal and will resolve Consumer rights issues. We need to boost trust between businesses and consumers."

9) “Treating other countries as a market will never work. Making everyone equal partners will lead to progress. The producing countries will also gain an advantage through this approach."

10) "India will have the biggest middle class in the coming years because of our government's pro-poor policies," PM Modi during B20 Summit India 2023.

