B20 Summit 2023 Day 2: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to join today; Know full schedule, agenda, link to watch LIVE3 min read 26 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST
B20 Summit in India updates: On the second day of the ongoing summit organised by CII, several industry leaders ranging from Uday Kotak to Sanjiv Bajaj will join different sessions. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also join the summit today
B20 Summit 2023 Day 2: Several industry leaders, global businessmen, and country representatives will come together to discuss trade, business and economy on the second day of the ongoing B20 summit in Delhi on Saturday. Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan will join the session today.