B20 Summit in India updates: On the second day of the ongoing summit organised by CII, several industry leaders ranging from Uday Kotak to Sanjiv Bajaj will join different sessions. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also join the summit today

B20 Summit 2023 Day 2: Several industry leaders, global businessmen, and country representatives will come together to discuss trade, business and economy on the second day of the ongoing B20 summit in Delhi on Saturday. Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan will join the session today.

He will participate the session based on theme, "Standalone Session on “Aligning Education to Emerging Imperatives." On the third day, the summit will be concluded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Afterwards, the B20 presidency will be handed over to Brazil on Sunday.

Before the second day of the B20 summit begins at 10:00 am on Saturday, know about the full schedule of the day and the eminent panellists joining different sessions on Saturday.

Where to watch B20 Summit 2023 LIVE B20 summit LIVE can be watched on the official website of the summit. People can also watch it live on YouTube. Different sessions will be live telecasted on different links. Click here to visit the official website of B20 Summit in India.

Important sessions to take place on day 2 of B20 Summit 2023 The first session of the day will be conducted on "Financing the Climate Transition". It will be held between 10:30 am-11:30 am. The session will be joined by Bernard Looney, CEO of BP, UK, Uday Kotak, CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mark E Tucker, Group Chairman, HSBC Holdings Plc, Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, Verena Lim, CEO-Asia & Member-Global Management Committee, Macquarie Group, and T V Narendran, CEO and MD, Tata Steel Ltd, India.

Session 2: Technology, Innovation and R&D It is scheduled to take place between 11:30 - 12:30 pm. It will be moderated by Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, Axilor Ventures. Key panellists of the session will be Candace Johnson, Co-Founder SES, Fernando Cestari de Rizzo, CEO, Tupy, Baba Kalyani, Chairman & MD, Bharat Forge, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Technologies, etc.

Session 3: Balancing Growth and Inclusivity The session is scheduled to take place between 12:30 pm - 1:15 pm. It will be moderated by Roopa Purushothaman, Chief Economist of Tata Sons. Key panellists joining the discussion will be Bob Sternfels, Global Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company, Martin Schroeter, Chairman and CEO, Kyndryl,etc.

Session 4: Financial Inclusion for Economic Empowerment The session will be held on the time slot of 2:15 pm-3:15 pm. Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and MD, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, will moderate the session. Key panellists of the session will be Michael Miebach,CEO, Mastercard, Shinta Kamdani, CEO of Sintesa Group, Mairead Lavery, President CEO of Export Development Canada and Board Chair, FinDev,Abdul Matlub Ahmed, President, India Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Chairman, etc.

Session 5: Revitalising Global Economic Growth and Financing for Climate Sustainability Transition It will be a standalone session given ofMark Carney, UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, Co-Chair, GFANZ and Chair and Head of Transition Investing, Brookfield Asset Management.

Session 6: “Aligning Education to Emerging Imperatives" The session will be held between 3:45 pm and 4:15pm. It will be a standalone session of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Session 7: Sustainability & Development Imperatives and the Role of Standards The session will be joined by Bernard Looney, Chief Executive Officer, BP, Punit Renjen, Deputy Chairperson-Supervisory Board, SAP SE, Marcelo Behar, Vice President-Sustainability & Group Affairs, Natura & Co, etc.

Session 8: Strengthening Social Protection for Future of Work, Skilling and Mobility The session will be held between 5:15- 6:15, and will be joined by Bettina Schaller, President, World Employment Confederation, Johnny C. Taylor, Jr, President & Chief Executive Officer, Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), S Bruce Dowton MD, Vice-Chancellor & President, Macquarie University, Australia, Allen Blue, Co-Founder, LinkedIn, etc.