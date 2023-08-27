B20 Summit 2023: While addressing the ongoing B20 Summit in India, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar said that the core mandate of the G20 is to “promote economic growth and development and that cannot advance if the crucial concerns of the global south are not addressed." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the last day of the summit, S Jaishankar said that earlier the role of the countries from global south was reduced to consumer, mainly because of reasons like scale, subsidy, technology, human resources and strategic choices.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's B20 Summit address -During his address, EAM Dr S Jaishankar said that the core mandate of the G20 is to promote economic growth and development.

-In the session he also said that India was acutely conscious of the absence of voice of the Global South in G20. Mentioning India's concern for the Global South, Jaishanker threw light upon India's global initiatives like International Solar Alliance or the coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure.

-S Jaishankar also admitted that India, while taking over the presidency of G20 was acutely conscious of the absence of voice of the Global South. "We were conscious that most of the global south would not be on the table when we meet," said S Jaishankar. “India also a part of Global South, could not stand that to let by," he added.

- PM Modi decided to convene the Global South Summit to hear the voices, challenges & opportunities of 125 countries directly, and on their behalf, these have been made central to the G20 agenda, said S Jaishankar.

-He reaffirmed the pre-existing dominance of the Global north in the International system. He also claimed that the same is reflected in the composition of the G20 as well. Afterwards, he called for the need to focus on the development of countries of Global South.

- "After the pandemic, the need to focus on developing countries has become more compelling. The current focus on the Global South emanates from the conviction that these are countries truly deserving of special care," added S Jaishankar.

-During the session he said that the G20 Summit will “provide the inspiration and firections for all stakeholders to move in unison and build a better world. Progress and prosperity can only last when they are shared both, within societies and between them."

-"The compulsion to create more resilient and reliable supply chains is a really pressing one. Its counterpart in digital domains is driven more by anxiety about trust and transparency," said S Jaishankar.

-India's response to call for autonomy is in the goal of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. It's main goal is to create "self-reliant India," said S Jaishankar. Talking about Make in India, he said that the goal is to make doing business easier in India. He also said that the government is striving to develop infrastructure through Gati Shakti program.

- He underlined that the discourse about the Global South is to make sure of “leaving noone behind". But to "preach it convincingly, one has to practice it". To do so, recalled Jaishnkar, India provided food support to million during COVID pandemic.

