B20 Summit in India: Advocating the use of AI and its benefits for India, Tata Sons and Air India Chairman, N CHandrasekaran said, “In a country like India, AI will create more jobs."

He strengthened his claims by saying that AI will empower people with less skills with information. It will also help in reducing the workload of professionals. Moreover, the opportunity to make an impact will be of different scale with Generative Artificial Intelligence, he added while participating in a B20 session based on the theme, ‘AI for Business and Societies: Opportunities and Regulations’.

"We talk about a country like India, we say that hundreds of millions of people have to have access... Additional 250 to 300 million people are coming into the market. They have access to information, they have access to goods and services in their own way, they start consuming, it just multiplies the whole GDP to a different level and then their per capita income goes up and we will see the benefit for a very, very long time," he said.

After shedding light on the immense opportunity of progress and development because of AI, Chandrasekaran also laid emphasis on proper infrastructure for AI. He said that it would be important for a country to have enough infrastructure to realise the power of generative AI.

'Benefits are going to be different to different segments,' Chandrasekaran on AI

Assuming long life expectancy of humans in the coming time because of improved healthcare facilities, Chandrasekaran underlined the need of larger workforce to support people once they get aged.

"Again, AI will come in handy or play a very very important role because a vast majority of the things that need to be taken care of can be done by AI. So the benefits are going to be different to different segments and in different markets but everywhere (AI) is going to create jobs, it is going to empower people to do high levels of jobs," Chandrasekaran asserted.

He added that AI can be used to substitute for human beings in markets where there are no people. Giving the example of a nurse he said due to AI "the nurse will be able to take away the workload of a doctor and that's the way we are going to scale up".

‘India has made a breakthrough in privacy space,’ says Air India Chairman

Addressing another threat posed by AI, ie of data safety, Chandrasekaran said that India has made significant success in privacy space.

"I do believe that India has made a big breakthrough in this whole privacy space. India has taken a technical legal approach," he said.

He also mentioned of the regulation for data privacy and data protection and DEPA, ie data empowerment and protection architecture.

"Both working together we are able to very safely secure with consent, any transaction and sharing of data at aggregate level with complete security, protecting privacy."

DEPA is the technology architecture that provides data empowerment and protection architecture creating the necessary public infrastructure architecture on which private applications can be built.