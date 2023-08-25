B20 Summit in India: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran supports AI; says,'AI will create more jobs in India'2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 01:51 PM IST
Tata Sons and Air India Chairman says AI will create more jobs in India, empower people with less skills, and reduce workload of professionals. Infrastructure is important for the power of generative AI.
B20 Summit in India: Advocating the use of AI and its benefits for India, Tata Sons and Air India Chairman, N CHandrasekaran said, “In a country like India, AI will create more jobs."
