B20 Summit Latest Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the three-day long B20 Summit on Friday. Other than FM, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also join the summit.
It is the official G20 dialogue forum for the global business community. It was founded in 2010 and till now, is considered as a key engagement group of G20.
Click here to watch the live telecast of B20 Summit in India 2023
B20 Summit 2023: 'In a country like India, AI will create more jobs,' says N Chandrasekaran
B20 Summit in India: Expressing confident on AI in creating more jobs in India, N Chandrasekaran said that it will empower people with less skills with information and skills. It will also reduce workload.
B20 Summit LIVE Updates: With generative AI, opportunity to make an impact is of different scale, says Chairman of Tata Sons
B20 Summit 2023 LIVE Update: The second session of the ongoing B20 Summit, is based on ‘AI for Business and Societies: Opportunities and Regulations’. In the theme, N Chandrasekran, Chairman of Tata Sons said that the opportunity to make an impact with AI is of different scale with Generative AI.
B20 Summit LIVE: Moon has change to one of achievements, says N Chandrasekaran
B20 Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: The moon has been a “symbol of aspiration for a long time," said B20 Chair N Chadrasekaran in the ongoing summit on Friday.
“We say shoot for the moon when we want to strive for the impossible. For a millennia, India's greatest poets have gazed up at the moon and wondered at the unfathomable distance between us and the moon," he added.
B20 Summit in India 2023: Will commence consultation on Digital India legislation, says Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
B20 Summit in India 2023: The Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Thursday, said that the government will soon commence consultation on Digital India legislation that will outline the framework for regulation of emerging technologies.
"We will soon be commencing our consultation on Digital India Act where the framework on how we believe user harm and emerging technologies will be regulated, will be laid out for consultation...that is a good time for everybody to come in and participate," the minister told PTI on the sidelines of Economist Impact B20 Forum.
B20 Summit in India 2023: What to expect from the summit?
B20 Summit in India LIVE: During the summit, it expected that around 54 recommendations and over 170 policy actions will be released. There will be the unveiling of B20 India Communique during the summit.
B20 Summit in India 2023: When will PM Modi address the summit?
B20 Summit 2023 Latest Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the three-day long summit in Delhi on Sunday. Other than Prime Minister, several senior Cabinet Ministers and Trade Ministers from the G20 countries would also address the delegates during the Summit.
B20 Summit in India 2023: 'More tech firms from Gurugram keen to set up shops in London,' says official from Deputy Mayor of London
B20 Summit Latest Updates: An official from the office of the Deputy Mayor of London for Business said that more and more firms from Gurugram are keen to set up shops in London. "We see Gurugram really coming up... in the EV, sustainability, and technology space. These are very big sectors...we are also seeing a little bit of creative companies in AR and VR," Hemin Bharucha told PTI.
B20 Summit LIVE Updates: Find out ways in which companies can contribute 0.2% of their profits to G20 goals,' says Uday Kotak
B20 Summit India 2023: CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak said that every Indian company should voluntarily, or via regulation should contribute for 0.2% of their profits in G20 goals.
B20 Summit India 2023: ‘We are committed to sustainability and climate action,’ says Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India
B20 Summit LIVE Updates: In the ongoing B20 Summit, Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India, N. Chandrasekaran, said that India is committed to sustainability and climate change. He also said that India is super committed to equitable growth in the global south.
B20 Summit LIVE Updates: 'India's growth journey will shape the world’s future,' says Tata Sons Chairman
On the first day of B-20 Summit 2023 in India, Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India, N. Chandrasekaran said that India's growth journey will shape the world’s future.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!