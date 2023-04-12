B2B commerce GMV to hit $125 billion by 2027: Avendus2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 06:05 AM IST
- According to a report by Avendus Capital, the gross merchandise value will grow at a CAGR of 45% for it to hit $125 billion in five years
New Delhi: Technology-backed business-to-business (B2B) marketplaces are likely to hit gross merchandise value (GMV) of $125 billion in the next five years, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45%, according to a report by Avendus Capital.
