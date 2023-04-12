New Delhi: Technology-backed business-to-business (B2B) marketplaces are likely to hit gross merchandise value (GMV) of $125 billion in the next five years, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45%, according to a report by Avendus Capital.

In the last few years, many structural and macro tailwinds have supported digitization of B2B commerce in India, such as the de-risking of global supply chain, China-plus-one policy and government-backed production-linked incentive schemes. The favourable conditions offered growth opportunities to both domestic businesses and exports. That apart, the massive adoption of technology post-covid, created the right environment for the B2B marketplaces to flourish, said the financial services firm.

Avendus anticipates “strong value creation" in B2B commerce and at least half a dozen public listings by 2027.

“If the market would have been more positive for initial public offerings (IPOs), compared to what we have seen in the last 12 months, some companies would have gone public. Maybe in the next one year we will see two-to-three IPOs. In the next 24 months, we will definitely see at least a couple of meaningful IPOs," Varun Gupta, managing director, digital and technology investment Banking, Avendus Capital, said.

Over the next five years, vertical marketplaces will drive the next leg of technology-led growth with a 45% CAGR leading to an over $125 billion market, the report said.

B2B marketplaces operate at scale and offer solutions for retail distribution to manufacturers and companies across segments, such as construction and industrial materials, contract manufacturing, medical supplies and fast-moving consumer goods and address challenges unique to individual supply chains from discovery to delivery, it said.

“There is a huge opportunity to create multibillion-dollar outcomes across categories given that there are no sophisticated traditional incumbents or horizontal ecosystems in India unlike US and China."

According to Avendus Capital, covid helped the marketplaces witness a baseline shift in growth with most companies across retail and manufacturing scaling five to 10 times in this period. Funding momentum saw significant uptick post-covid with two-thirds of the capital infused coming during that time and creation of nearly all current unicorns in the space.

India currently has seven unicorns in this segment, and investments of over $5 billion have so far flowed into these startups. Globally, there are 45 unicorns. In 2021, Zetwerk, a B2B marketplace for contract manufacturing was valued at over $1 billion after it raised $120-million as part of a Series E funding round.

“India is the seventh largest manufacturing hub and fifth largest retail distribution market, presenting over $2 trillion B2B opportunity that is yet to see meaningful disruption with over 1% tech penetration. Traditional supply chains still operate in highly inefficient, fragmented as well as localized manner through many intermediaries. We expect B2B marketplaces to drive exceptional growth, driving tangible benefits for all stakeholders across the value-chain and potentially benefiting 10 million SMEs. We anticipate strong value creation leading to 6-7 IPOs over the next five years," said Gupta.