B2B commerce GMV to hit $125 billion by 2027: Avendus

“If the market would have been more positive for initial public offerings (IPOs), compared to what we have seen in the last 12 months, some companies would have gone public. Maybe in the next one year we will see two-to-three IPOs. In the next 24 months, we will definitely see at least a couple of meaningful IPOs," Varun Gupta, managing director, digital and technology investment Banking, Avendus Capital, said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}