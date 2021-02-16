Baahubali star Prabhas announces new film for pan-India release

Filmmakers are lining up a slate of exciting films originating in south Indian languages but intended to be dubbed or shot in multiple languages, including Hindi. These feature a mix of Bollywood and south Indian faces and aim to draw on fan bases across states and geographies. Baahubali director S.S. Rajamouli has Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt star alongside Jr NTR and Ram Charan in his upcoming movie RRR, while Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen with Prabhas in a film bankrolled by Telugu production house Vyjayanthi Movies. Prabhas also has a film titled Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist to be directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame. The second instalment in the KGF franchise will feature Sanjay Dutt along with Kannada star Yash.