Baal Aadhaar card: Child's discharge slip from hospital is enough for enrollment

Baal Aadhaar card: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues blue coloured Aadhaar card to children below 5 years of age. In fact, parents can now get 12-digit Aadhaar number of their newly born baby as well. To apply for the Baal Aadhaar card of the newly born baby, parents need to submit birth certificate of the newly born child and Aadhaar of any of the parents. However, now there is no need for parents to wait for the birth certificate of their infant. They can apply for the Aadhaar of their child using discharge certificate of their newly born child instead of birth certificate.

The UIDAI informed about the same from its twitter handle citing, "To enroll your child for #Aadhaar, you only need the child's birth certificate or the discharge slip from the hospital and the Aadhaar of one of the parents." So, if a parents don't want to wait for the birth certificate, they can use the discharge certificate from the hospital along with Aadhaar of any one of the parents and apply for Baal Aadhaar card of their newly born baby.

The UIDAI also informed that for Aadhaar card apply of child, fingerprints and iris scans are not captured while enrolling the children below 5 years of age, only a photograph is taken. Once the child attains the age of 5 years, biometrics need to be updated mandatorily.

Parents can apply for Aadhaar card of their newly born child both online and offline. For offline process, one needs to visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment center, fill the form submitting all important documents.

How to apply online for Aadhaar card of new born baby

To apply for Aadhaar card of the newly born baby, the applicants need to visit the UIDAI website, click at the registration link and fill the information being asked there.

Here is step by step guide:

1] Login at the UIDAI official website — uidai.gov.in;

2] Click at 'Aadhaar Card Registration' link;

3] Enter name of the child, parents phone number, e-mail ID, and other personal information;

4] After this, fill demographic information like address, locality, district, state and other details related to the newly born baby;

5] Click at 'Fix Appointment' option;

6] Schedule the date of Aadhaar card registration of the newly born; and

7] Choose the nearest Aadhaar enrollment center to proceed further.

Before submitting the online form and scheduling the meeting for Aadhaar card of the newly born baby, parents are advised to check date of birth in the child's Aadhaar details as it can be updated or corrected later only once.

