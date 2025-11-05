Baba Bageshwar Dham yatra on 7 November: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory, check details here

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a travel advisory on Tuesday, announcing traffic restrictions and diversions in parts of South Delhi on 7 and 8 November due to the upcoming Baba Bageshwar Dham Padh Yatra.

Yatra Details The yatra is scheduled to depart from Adhya Katyayani Mandir, Chhattarpur, and travel towards Shree Banke Bihari Mandir, Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, starting at 11 a.m.on 7 November. A large assembly of devotees, estimated to exceed 50,000, is expected to participate, accompanied by a substantial convoy of vehicles.

Road Restrictions and Timings According to the advisory, limits on the movement of all types of vehicles will be in force, and the passage of light motor vehicles (LMV) and private cars will be regulated or diverted on the following sections of road to prevent traffic jams:

Y-point, Chhattarpur, to Dera More (on SSN Marg) -- 11 AM to 8 PM.

CDR Chowk to Y-point, Chhattarpur, and vice-versa -- 8 AM to 4 PM.

Dera More to Y-point, Chhattarpur, and vice-versa -- 8 AM to 8 PM.

Zeer Khod to Dera More, and vice-versa -- 1 PM to 10 PM.

Zeer Khod to Dera More, and vice-versa -- 7 AM to 1 PM. The advisory noted that the movement of LMV and private vehicles will be regulated or diverted as required during these times.

Parking Restrictions Parking restrictions will also apply to all types of vehicles on the stretch from CDR Chowk to Dera Mandi and Zeer Khod from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM on 7 November.

Cars found parked on these stretches will be towed away, and their owners will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Diversions The advisory strongly urged the general public to avoid SSN Marg, Chhattarpur Mandir Road, and 100 Futa Road. Motorists should plan their travel in advance by using alternative routes to avoid delays.

Commuters coming from SSN Marg and heading towards Faridabad are advised to refrain from using SSN Marg and should instead proceed straight along MG Road via CDR Chowk.

Those travelling from SSN Marg towards Gurugram via Zeer Khod Road are advised to take Mandi Road at CDR Chowk.

Commuters coming from Dera Gaon and heading towards Chhattarpur will be diverted from Bandh Road towards Mandi Road to reach Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road.

All emergency service vehicles, including those of the Delhi Police, ambulances, the fire brigade, and other essential services, will have unrestricted access on restricted roads while carrying out emergency duties. Nevertheless, emergency vehicles are advised to avoid the affected road sections on 7 November to prevent inconvenience.