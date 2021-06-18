Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanata Prasad was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital last night after consuming sleeping pills, informed Delhi Police on Friday. Prasad was brought to the hospital in an unconscious condition after he consumed alcohol and sleeping pills, said DCP South Atul Thakur.

"Kanta Prasad, 80 y/o owner of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital last night. He had brought in an unconscious condition after he consumed alcohol & sleeping pills. Statement of his son has been recorded for the same. Probe on," Atul Thakur was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The development comes just a week after it was reported that he had shut down his new restaurant that he had opened in Malviya Nagar last year using the donation money. He had to close the restaurant due to heavy losses. Prasad returned to his old eatery, from where he had shot to fame.

Speaking to ANI, Prasad said that he had shut that new eatery on February 15.

"The heavy expense of around ₹1 lakh was involved in running it and we had to pay ₹36,000 per month to workers working there and the rent of that shop was ₹35,000 per month. Other expenses included electricity bill, water bill, etc. As compared to the investment, the returns were less so it was necessary to close it because we were incurring losses," Prasad told ANI.

