Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Baba Ka Dhaba owner admitted to hospital after taking sleeping pills: Delhi Police

Baba Ka Dhaba owner admitted to hospital after taking sleeping pills: Delhi Police

Premium
Baba Ka Dhaba
1 min read . 02:57 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Saurabh Sharma

  • Kanta Prasad was brought to the hospital in an unconscious condition after he consumed alcohol and sleeping pills, said DCP South Atul Thakur

Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanata Prasad was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital last night after consuming sleeping pills, informed Delhi Police on Friday. Prasad was brought to the hospital in an unconscious condition after he consumed alcohol and sleeping pills, said DCP South Atul Thakur.

Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanata Prasad was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital last night after consuming sleeping pills, informed Delhi Police on Friday. Prasad was brought to the hospital in an unconscious condition after he consumed alcohol and sleeping pills, said DCP South Atul Thakur.

"Kanta Prasad, 80 y/o owner of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital last night. He had brought in an unconscious condition after he consumed alcohol & sleeping pills. Statement of his son has been recorded for the same. Probe on," Atul Thakur was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"Kanta Prasad, 80 y/o owner of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital last night. He had brought in an unconscious condition after he consumed alcohol & sleeping pills. Statement of his son has been recorded for the same. Probe on," Atul Thakur was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

READ | 'Gaurav Wasan was not a thief': Baba Ka Dhaba owner apologises for his 'mistake'

The development comes just a week after it was reported that he had shut down his new restaurant that he had opened in Malviya Nagar last year using the donation money. He had to close the restaurant due to heavy losses. Prasad returned to his old eatery, from where he had shot to fame.

Speaking to ANI, Prasad said that he had shut that new eatery on February 15.

"The heavy expense of around 1 lakh was involved in running it and we had to pay 36,000 per month to workers working there and the rent of that shop was 35,000 per month. Other expenses included electricity bill, water bill, etc. As compared to the investment, the returns were less so it was necessary to close it because we were incurring losses," Prasad told ANI.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!