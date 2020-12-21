Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad starts new restaurant in Malviya Nagar

Owner of the famous Baba Ka Dhaba in the national capital, Kanta Prasad, now owns a restaurant in Malviya Nagar.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the 80-year-old said, "We're very happy, god has blessed us. I want to thank people for their help, I appeal to them to visit my restaurant. We will serve Indian and Chinese cuisine here."

Kanta Prasad had shot to fame after a video of him tearfully recounting the desperation of the months since the lockdown was shot by YouTuber Gaurav Wasan and shared widely across social media platforms recently.

The video, which surfaced on Twitter and other social media platforms, urged people to support local businesses and “please please go eat at Baba ka dhaba". The heartbreaking video was shared by Vasundhara Tankha Sharma on Twitter along with the caption: "This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at Baba ka dhaba in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance (sic)."

Baba ka Dhaba was merely a food stall at Malviya Nagar in South Delhi until a few months ago, where an old couple struggled to sell food, but now it has become a place where companies come for advertising and promotional drives.

Life has taken a new turn for Kanta Prasad who has also become a hero for the public as you will easily find people clicking photos with him.

Delhi cops file case against YouTuber

In November, Delhi Police had lodged a case of cheating against Gaurav Wasan on the basis of a complaint by Kanta Prasad.

A complaint of fraud was registered in this regard by Kanta Prasad at Delhi's Malviya Nagar police station on 10 October. In his statement to the police, the 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner said YouTuber Gaurav Wasan approached him in October of this year and shot a video of his eatery in a bid to help him promote the business.

Prasad said Wasan posted this video on social media using his account 'Swad official' and requested people to donate money to extend financial support to 'Baba Ka Dhaba' opposite Hanuman Mandir in Malviya Nagar. After the video had gone viral, Wasan allegedly shared only the bank account and contact details of his own family members for the purpose of receiving donations.

