Baba ka Dhabha owner Kanta Prasad discharged from hospital, levels charges against YouTubers

Baba ka Dhabha owner Kanta Prasad discharged from hospital, levels charges against YouTubers

New Delhi: 80-year-old Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi serve food at 'Baba Ka Dhaba'. (File photo)
02:57 PM IST Livemint

Baba ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on June 18 after police said he overdosed on alcohol and sleeping pills

The owner of south Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba', Kanta Prasad, who allegedly attempted suicide, has now been discharged from Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Friday.

The 81-year-old dhabha owner was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on June 18 after police said he overdosed on alcohol and sleeping pills.

The statement of Prasad's son Karan was recorded. He said his father consumed alcohol with sleeping pills, the police had said.

Later, Kanta Prasad reportedly recorded statement before police after getting discharged from the hospital. Prasad alleged that several YouTubers called him to pressure him to apologise to Gaurav Wasan. Consequently, he fell into depression after that. However, no FIR has been filed so far in the matter and that the police are probing the role of the alleged YouTubers.

Prasad shot into the limelight last year when a video of him tearfully talking about the lack of customers at his eatery and his financial woes went viral, triggering an outpouring of support in cash and kind from all over the country. The video was shot and uploaded by YouTuber Gaurav Wasan.

Later, the octogenarian filed a complaint against Wasan for alleged misappropriation of funds raised through donations.

Prasad went on to open a restaurant. However, he faced losses and had to shut it.

Recently, Prasad returned to his 'dhaba' and apologised to Wasan. The YouTuber visited Prasad and accepted his apology.

