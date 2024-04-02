The Supreme Court on Tuesday rapped Patanjali Ayurved and Yoga guru Baba Ramdev for their casual apology affidavit and not complying with its order in the misleading advertisements case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Calling it a “gross violation of undertaking" given to the court, a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah asked Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved's managing director Acharya Balkrishna to submit a better apology affidavit.

Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna were physically present before the Supreme Court on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“If this is indefensible, then your apology will not work. This is a gross violation of the undertaking given to the top court. You have to ensure that your undertaking which is solemn should have been adhered to. We can say that we do not wish to accept that the media department does not know about what is happening in this court and it is an island. This is more of a lip service! …," Justice Kohli was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying.

"...It is also stated that the affidavit will be filed today and a better one is also to be filed. Last opportunity given to file and let it be filed within one week," the Court ordered.

Supreme Court slams Patanjali: Memes break internet The apex court's rebuke to Baba Ramdev sparked a meme fest on social media with users criticising Baba Ramdev for his irresponsible remarks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The users of social reacted to the Supreme Court ruling with tons of memes and criticized Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved's managing director Acharya Balkrishna for their unscientific claims and for spreading misinformation, especially during Covid-19.

Patanjali guilty of perjury? During the hearing in the Supreme Court today, the bench observed that Patanjali appears to be guilty of perjury, which means lying to the court and is a punishable offence under Constitution. "You said documents have been attached, but the documents were created later on. This is a clear case of perjury! We are not closing the doors on you but we are telling all that we have noted," Justice Kohli observed.

