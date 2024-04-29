Baba Ramdev 'crossed red line' with false COVID cure claims, people believed him: IMA chief on confronting Patanjali
When asked what prompted the Indian Medical Association to take on Ramdev despite him being a big name and politically connected, the IMA president said, “He crossed a red line.”
Indian Medical Association (IMA) president Dr RV Asokan on Monday said yoga guru Baba Ramdev crossed a red line when he claimed that he could cure COVID-19 and at the same time maligned modern medicine. In an interview with news agency PTI, Asokan said Ramdev went against the medical profession by saying "modern medicine is a stupid and bankrupt science".