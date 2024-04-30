In yet another setback for yoga guru Baba Ramdev amid the ongoing row over misleading ads, the Uttarakhand government has suspended licences of at least 14 products manufactured by Patanjali's Divya Pharmacy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The action by the Uttarakhand government comes days after Baba Ramdev and his associate Acharya Balkrishna issued an apology in newspapers after the Supreme Court's tongue-lashing.

The products have been suspended with immediate effect, and the order was issued earlier this month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The list of suspended products Among the products that have been suspended are: Swasari Gold, Swasari Vati, Bronchom, Swasari Pravahi, Swasari Avaleha, Mukta Vati Extra Power, Lipidom, BP Grit, Madhugrit and Madhunashini Vati Extra Power, 'Livamrit Advance', 'Livogrit', 'Eyegrit Gold' and 'Patanjali Drishti Eye Drop',

Reason behind the action The drug licensing authority suspended the licences of the products by the firm due to violations of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act and the Drugs and Cosmetic Act. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The firm did not provide the information sought regarding the products, and the explanation offered in defence was not satisfactory, the authority said in its order, news wire PTI reported quoting the order.

Apology for misleading ads On April 16, during the contempt case hearing against Patanjali Ayurved, Ramdev, and Balkrishna, they apologized to the Supreme Court for publishing misleading advertisements.

On April 23, the Supreme Court asked Patanjali's lawyers to bring on record a copy of the apology advertisements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The case related to the apology published will be heard in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 30.

"Baba Ramdev crossed the red line" Meanwhile, speaking to PTI, Indian Medical Association president Dr R V Asokan said that Baba Ramdev crossed a red line when he claimed he could cure Covid-19 and at the same time maligned modern medicine by calling it a "stupid and bankrupt science". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!