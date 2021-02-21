Baba Ramdev's Patanjali issues clarification for Coronil after WHO's remarks

"We want to clarify to avoid confusion that our WHO GMP compliant COPP certificate to Coronil is issued by DCGI, Government of India. It is clear that WHO do not approve or disapprove any drugs. WHO works for building a better, healthier future for people all over the world," Balkrishna tweeted after the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that it had "not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment of Covid-19."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}