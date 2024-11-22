Baba Siddique case: Accused Akashdeep reveals ‘contacted conspirators using moblile hotspot to avoid being tracked’

In the Baba Siddique murder investigation, Akashdeep Gill confessed to using a labourer's mobile hotspot for covert communication with conspirators.

Updated22 Nov 2024, 10:57 AM IST
In a significant breakthrough in the Baba Siddique murder case, accused Akashdeep Gill revealed that he communicated with key conspirators using a labourer's mobile hotspot, Mumbai Crime Branch said.

During interrogation, he told police this method was employed to evade police detection. Gill admitted to using the hotspot of a labourer named Balwinder, allowing him to appear offline and avoid tracking.

Gill, arrested from Fazilka, Punjab, has been identified as a crucial logistical coordinator for the murder plot orchestrated by gangster Anmol Bishnoi, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother.

The Crime Branch is currently searching for Gill's mobile phone, which may hold vital evidence related to the case, Mumbai Crime Branch informed.

Anmol arrested in US, lodged in Iowa jail

Meanwhile, Anmol, wanted for the murder of Siddique and firing outside actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai home, has been arrested by US law enforcement authorities and is currently lodged in a prison in Iowa.

According to a recent update on the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement website, Anmol Bishnoi is lodged at Pottawattamie County Jail in Iowa.

No other details were immediately available.

Anmol, who was believed to be living in Canada and making regular travels to the US, is the younger brother of Lawrence, accused of running a global criminal syndicate despite being in jail. Lawrence is currently lodged in Sabarmati Central Jail, Ahmedabad.

Anmol is wanted in connection with several criminal cases, including the murder of Siddique last month in Mumbai's Bandra area. He was also allegedly behind the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home, located in the Bandra area, in April 14 this year.

India has asked for the extradition of Anmol. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) also recently announced a reward of 10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Anmol.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

