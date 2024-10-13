Baba Siddique killers mother, grandmother break silence: ’Kill him, we have nothing to do...’

Family members of one of the alleged accused arrested in the Baba Siddique murder case said they have nothing to do with Gurmail Singh; he is dead for them, and even if the police want, they can shoot him at the crossroad

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published13 Oct 2024, 05:11 PM IST
Baba Siddique killers mother, grandmother break silence: 'Kill him, we have nothing to do...'
Baba Siddique killers mother, grandmother break silence: ’Kill him, we have nothing to do...’

The family members of one of the alleged accused arrested in the Baba Siddique murder case on Sunday said they have nothing to do with Gurmail Singh; he is dead for them, and even if the police want, they can shoot him at the crossroad.

It is important to know that NCP leader Baba Siddique—a lawmaker from Mumbai’s Bandra West and former minister in the Maharashtra government—was shot dead late Saturday night. He was shot multiple times in the chest outside his son's office, and doctors declared him dead before arrival.

The Mumbai police have arrested two accused so far in connection to the killing and are searching for two others absconding in the case.

According to Mumbai police, the two accused have been identified as Gurmail Singh, a native of Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap, from Uttar Pradesh, who were in Mumbai and were keeping a close eye on Siddique. The third and fourth accused in the case are Shiva from Bahraich (UP) and Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar respectively.

Family members of the arrested accused have said that they were not aware of what their sons were upto and had not been in contact with them.

Speaking to ANI, one of the accused Gurmail Singh's grandmother says, “He was my grandson, but he is nothing to me now. He has not been in contact...”

“He was my grandson, but now he nothing to me anymore. He has not been in contact since the last three to four days and does not maintain contact,” she added.

Gurmail's mother told the news agency that her son had gone to Pune to work in a scrapyard and she was not aware of his work in Mumbai.

"He went to Pune to work in a scrapyard. I knew only this.. I was not aware of what he was doing in Mumbai. He had come home in Holi, and after that he did not come. He was not even taking to me on calls so I cannot say anything about the incident. He is around 18 to 19 years. He had just sent 3,000 to me when my daughter was sick."

Dharamraj Kashyap's mother—another accused in the case—said that Dharamraj had left to work in a scrapyard in Pune and had been contacted only once since then.

"Two months ago, he went to work in a scrapyard. He went to Pune. We have contacted only once since then..."

The police has informed her about him, she added.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Oct 2024, 05:11 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBaba Siddique killers mother, grandmother break silence: ’Kill him, we have nothing to do...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.00260.00
      Chennai
      77,691.00260.00
      Delhi
      77,843.00260.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.00260.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.