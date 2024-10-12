Baba Siddique murder: Accused from UP and Haryana arrested; CM Eknath Shinde orders Mumbai Police to take strict action

Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Two accused were arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with the murder of senior politician and NCP leader Baba Siddique on Saturday.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader died after being fired upon by unidentified people. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital. However, he succumbed to injuries.

Terming it an extremely unfortunate incident, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that two people have been arrested. “The accused are from UP and Haryana. The third accused is absconding.”

Shinde added that he has given instructions to Mumbai Police that strict action should be taken against those who take law and order into their hands. "I am sure that Mumbai police will soon arrest the third accused. Strict action will be taken against the accused."

Police said that the incident took place at around 9.30 pm, and along with two accused involved in the incident, they have also recovered a pistol.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, arrived at Lilavati Hospital some time after the incident.

This year in February, Siddique joined Ajit Pawar's NCP after quitting with Congress.

Ajit Pawar said that the incident of firing on NCP leader, former Minister of State and his colleague Baba Siddiqui, is very unfortunate, condemnable and painful.

"I was shocked to know that he died in this incident. I have lost my good colleague, and friend. I strongly condemn this cowardly attack. I offer my heartfelt tributes to Baba Siddiqui," said Ajit Pawar in a post on X.

Pawar said that the incident will be thoroughly investigated and strict action will be taken against the attackers. “The mastermind behind the attack will also be traced.”

Meanwhile, expressing condolences to Siddique's family, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar stated that Maharashtra's collapsed law and order situation is a cause for concern.

