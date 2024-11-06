Baba Siddique murder case: Cops arrest 16th accused from Pune, say he was offered shooting contract

A 23-year-old man, who was allegedly part of the conspiracy to kill NCP leader Baba Siddique, was arrested from Pune on Wednesday.

Livemint
Published6 Nov 2024, 10:07 PM IST

A 23-year-old man was arrested from Pune on Wednesday in connection with the murder of Baba Siddique. Police officials said Gaurav Vilas Apune had been offered the murder contract and even met with other suspects to plan the assassination. He was provided with suitable weapons and received extensive training before backing out of the conspiracy.

An official told PTI that Apune had been promised 25 lakh, an apartment as well as a vehicle for killing the NCP leader. He also 

During interrogation, it came to light that he was assured of 

 

During the investigation, officials found that Apune had met with other suspects to plan the assassination and 

 

 but eventually 

 

Pune man 16th accused to be held in Siddique murder case, he was part of conspiracy: Cops

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 10:07 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBaba Siddique murder case: Cops arrest 16th accused from Pune, say he was offered shooting contract

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    481.30
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.25 (0.26%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.60
    03:59 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.3 (0.85%)

    Infosys share price

    1,824.30
    03:58 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    70.5 (4.02%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,646.65
    03:44 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    71.25 (1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    245.00
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10 (4.26%)

    EPL share price

    270.15
    03:42 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    8.15 (3.11%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    380.35
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10.95 (2.96%)

    City Union Bank share price

    178.85
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.08%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.15
    03:54 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -46.3 (-8.28%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,257.65
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -36.35 (-2.81%)

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    654.85
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -18.8 (-2.79%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    406.00
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -11.25 (-2.7%)
    More from Top Losers

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    554.00
    03:51 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    47.45 (9.37%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,658.95
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1262.95 (8.77%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,409.95
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    101.7 (7.77%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,263.35
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    231.45 (7.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.00110.00
      Chennai
      80,371.00110.00
      Delhi
      80,523.00110.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.00110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.