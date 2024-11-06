A 23-year-old man, who was allegedly part of the conspiracy to kill NCP leader Baba Siddique, was arrested from Pune on Wednesday.

A 23-year-old man was arrested from Pune on Wednesday in connection with the murder of Baba Siddique. Police officials said Gaurav Vilas Apune had been offered the murder contract and even met with other suspects to plan the assassination. He was provided with suitable weapons and received extensive training before backing out of the conspiracy.

An official told PTI that Apune had been promised ₹25 lakh, an apartment as well as a vehicle for killing the NCP leader.

During interrogation, it came to light that he was assured of

During the investigation, officials found that Apune had met with other suspects to plan the assassination and

but eventually