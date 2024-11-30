Baba Siddique Murder Case: The tragic murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique has led to a significant legal development. The Mumbai Police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case, which gives them extraordinary powers to investigate and prosecute organised crime.

Here's what we know about MCOCA and its relevance in this case.

Baba Siddique Murder: What is MCOCA? The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was introduced in 1999 with the goal of tackling organised crime and terrorism in the state of Maharashtra. The law provides stringent provisions aimed at curbing criminal activities carried out by organised syndicates and terrorist groups.

MCOCA’s primary features include: Surveillance Powers: The Act grants authorities extensive powers to monitor and intercept communications of suspects involved in organised crime.

Admissibility of Confessions: Confessions made to the police under MCOCA are admissible in court, which strengthens the prosecution’s case.

Challenging Bail: Defendants charged under MCOCA find it difficult to secure bail due to the serious nature of the charges.

Enhanced Penalties: The Act enables the imposition of stricter penalties, including the possibility of the death penalty in certain cases.

MCOCA in the Baba Siddique Murder Case In the Baba Siddique's murder case, Mumbai Police have applied MCOCA, citing its provisions to tackle organised crime. The use of this stringent law highlights the seriousness of the crime and its links to organised criminal syndicates.

According to a Mumbai Police official, the application of MCOCA in this case is meant to expedite the investigation process and ensure stronger legal measures against the accused.

Baba Siddique Murder Baba Siddique, aged 66, was gunned down outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra East, Mumbai, on October 12. He sustained two bullet wounds to the chest and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he later died.

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Key Players The investigation into Baba Siddique's murder has revealed several critical details. The prime suspect, Akashdeep Gill, was arrested in Punjab and allegedly used a labourer’s mobile hotspot to communicate with key figures involved in the crime. Authorities have linked the murder to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence’s brother, named as one of the key conspirators.

Lawrence Bishnoi, a jailed gangster, has been linked to various criminal activities across the country, including the shooting of Baba Siddique. Anmol Bishnoi’s alleged involvement in the plot has brought the attention of law enforcement agencies not just in Maharashtra but across the nation.

Baba Siddique Murder: Ongoing Investigation The Mumbai Crime Branch has made significant strides in the investigation. It has been revealed that the Bishnoi gang had broader plans, with a prominent leader from Pune also targeted after the murder of Baba Siddique. While some conspirators have been arrested, key suspects Shubham Lonkar and Zishan Mohammad Akhtar remain at large.