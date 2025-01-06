The Mumbai Police filed a 4590 page chargesheet in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique on Monday. The lengthy missive has named 26 people arrested over the past few months as the accused. Three others — Zeeshan Akhtar, Shubham Lonkar and Anmol Bishnoi — were identified as wanted suspects in the matter.

As per the charge sheet, Bishnoi had hatched a conspiracy to kill the politician in a bid to ‘instil fear and dominance over the crime syndicate’. The Mumbai Police however said last month that the gangster appeared to be running a separate gang unrelated to his brother — with no links found between the Baba Siddique murder and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Reports citing the chargesheet also noted his closeness to actor Salman Khan and revenge for the suicide of Anuj Thapan as other reasons for the crime. The Mumbai Police took statements from more than 200 witnesses while forming the chargesheet.

The development also comes mere weeks after two of the accused moved a special MCOCA court seeking to retract their confessional statements. Gurmail Singh and Harishkumar Kashyap claim that the confession taken by the police was not given voluntarily — recorded 'only to implicate the present accused and the other accused in this false case'.

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead on October 12 outside his son Siddique's office in the Bandra area of Mumbai. He suffered two bullet injuries on his chest and passed away during treatment at the Lilavati hospital in the city.

The police have so far arrested 26 people in connection with the matter — including the alleged main shooter Shivkumar Gautam. The stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act has also been invoked against accused arrested as they remain in judicial custody.

