In a major update in Baba Siddique murder case, his son Zeeshan Siddique, has named several builders and politicians connected with slum rehabilitation projects in his police statement, reported Hindustan Times on Tuesday.

The former MLA has said that his father had mentioned BJP leader Mohit Kamboj in his personal diary on the day he was shot, reported HT. “I later learned that Kamboj had spoken to my father via a WhatsApp call between 5.30 pm and 6.00 pm,” HT quoted Siddique as saying.

Siddique has demanded a detailed investigation to find out the suspected connection of the mentioned names with his father's murder, reported HT.

Who are the people Zeeshan mentioned in statement? Several builders including Prithi Chavan, Shahid Balwa, Shivalik Ventures, Adani, Nabil Patel, Vinod Goenka, Parvez Lakdawala, Mundra Builders, Vinay Thakkar, Omkar Builder, etc were in touch with Baba Siddique, said Zeeshan Siddique in his police statement recorded on October 24, 2024, reported HT.

The politician had added that people had contacted him sharing how several developers were “doing injustice” to them related to slum rehabilitation (SRA) projects.

“I had been fighting for the rights of those in SRA projects in Bandra East and West. Citizens were contacting me, as several developers were doing injustice to them,” Zeeshan added in his statement recorded in October last year.

Additionally, Siddique had also named named BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab, and other politicians.

Baba Siddique had mentioned BJP's Kamboj in his diary on the day he was murderd Zeeshan Siddique had mentioned that his father had mentioned Kamboj's name on his personal diary on the day he was murdered, ie on October 12, 2024. Baba Siddique had talked to Mohit Kamboj on a WhatsApp call for nearly half an hour.

“He wanted to meet my father regarding a Mundra Builders project in Bandra East. I had received videos revealing that the builder had used bad words for my father while contacting slum dwellers,” HT quoted Zeeshan Siddique as saying.

While mentioning certain SRA projects in his statement, Zeeshan Siddique demanded thorough investigation of the construction projects. He had also informed the police about the plight of Dynaneshwar Nagar slum dwellers who were forced to accept houses for rehabilitation in other parts of the city.