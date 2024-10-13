Baba Siddique murder news: From ‘recce to arms delivery’, THIS is what NCP leader’s killers told police

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was murdered in a pre-planned attack. Two suspects have been arrested, while one remains at large. 

Livemint
Updated13 Oct 2024, 10:59 AM IST
Mumbai: Forensic team investigates at the site where former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants, in Mumbai, Saturday night, Oct. 12, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Forensic team investigates at the site where former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants, in Mumbai, Saturday night, Oct. 12, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

The murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique is believed to be a pre-planned act, PTI reported, citing a Mumbai police official.

Also Read: Baba Siddique Murder News LIVE: NCP leader was shot twice in chest; Mumbai Police reveals assailants' identities

Moreover, the police have indicated that the crime branch is investigating the case from various angles, including the possibility of contract killing, business rivalry, or threats related to a slum rehabilitation project.

While two alleged accused have been arrested, one remains at large, and efforts are underway to locate him. The arrested individuals have been identified as Gurmail Baljit Singh (23) from Haryana and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19) from Uttar Pradesh.

What did the accused say to the Police?

ANI reported, citing Mumbai police, that senior officers from the Mumbai Crime Branch are questioning both the arrested accused. The accused were paid in advance for this work. They had received arms delivery a few days ago.

“They had received arms delivery a few days ago. The accused have been questioned by Mumbai Crime Branch officials for the last eight hours,” Mumbai Police said.

The suspects conducted a recce of Siddiqui's house and office, having been in Mumbai for about one and a half to two months while monitoring him.

Mumbai Crime Branch officials have questioned the accused for the last 8 hours.

Also Read: Baba Siddique Murder News: How the Mumbai politician ended infamous Shahrukh-Salman feud at his party in 2013

A case has been registered against all three suspects under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including murder, as well as provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Baba Siddique (66) was killed by three individuals at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area, just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office.

Also Read: ‘Complete collapse of law and order…,’ says Rahul Gandhi on Baba Siddique murder in Mumbai

He was taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following the incident, a forensic team examined the crime scene and collected evidence, while police reviewed CCTV footage from nearby areas for more details about the attack. The shooters fired four to five rounds from a 9.9 MM pistol, which has since been recovered by the police.

“The search for the third accused is on and several teams of the Mumbai Crime Branch are investigating this case,” the police mentioned, PTI reported.

The Mumbai police have formed multiple teams to investigate the case, with some sent outside Maharashtra to locate the third suspect, who remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Oct 2024, 10:59 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBaba Siddique murder news: From ‘recce to arms delivery’, THIS is what NCP leader’s killers told police

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.00260.00
      Chennai
      77,691.00260.00
      Delhi
      77,843.00260.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.00260.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.