Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was murdered in a pre-planned attack. Two suspects have been arrested, while one remains at large.

The murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique is believed to be a pre-planned act, PTI reported, citing a Mumbai police official. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, the police have indicated that the crime branch is investigating the case from various angles, including the possibility of contract killing, business rivalry, or threats related to a slum rehabilitation project. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While two alleged accused have been arrested, one remains at large, and efforts are underway to locate him. The arrested individuals have been identified as Gurmail Baljit Singh (23) from Haryana and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19) from Uttar Pradesh.

What did the accused say to the Police? ANI reported, citing Mumbai police, that senior officers from the Mumbai Crime Branch are questioning both the arrested accused. The accused were paid in advance for this work. They had received arms delivery a few days ago.

“They had received arms delivery a few days ago. The accused have been questioned by Mumbai Crime Branch officials for the last eight hours," Mumbai Police said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The suspects conducted a recce of Siddiqui's house and office, having been in Mumbai for about one and a half to two months while monitoring him.

Mumbai Crime Branch officials have questioned the accused for the last 8 hours.

A case has been registered against all three suspects under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including murder, as well as provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Baba Siddique (66) was killed by three individuals at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area, just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office.

He was taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following the incident, a forensic team examined the crime scene and collected evidence, while police reviewed CCTV footage from nearby areas for more details about the attack. The shooters fired four to five rounds from a 9.9 MM pistol, which has since been recovered by the police.

“The search for the third accused is on and several teams of the Mumbai Crime Branch are investigating this case," the police mentioned, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Mumbai police have formed multiple teams to investigate the case, with some sent outside Maharashtra to locate the third suspect, who remains at large.