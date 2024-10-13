Baba Siddique murder news: Security beefed outside Salman Khan’s residence after NCP leader’s killing

Security has been heightened outside the apartment of Bollywood actor Salman Khan following the killing of former minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique on Saturday evening.

As reported by PTI, Visuals showed security personnel stationed outside the Galaxy Apartment of Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and member of Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra and later succumbed to his injuries at Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night.

Salman Khan visited Lilavati Hospital that night to offer his condolences and meet Siddique's family following his tragic passing from bullet injuries.

The two accused are Gurmail Singh, a native of Haryana, and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh. The police have also revealed the identities of two arrested accused and made some shocking revelations about their planning.

Meanwhile, the grandmother of Gurmail Singh, who is accused in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, said, “Gurmail (Singh) must be 22-23 years old. He was in jail for four years. I have no information on how he got bail.”

This comes months after an earlier security scare involving the actor.

On April 14, two bike-borne men opened fire outside Salman Khan's Bandra residence. The assailants, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were later arrested in Gujarat.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand on the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique said, “The manner in which Baba Siddique was murdered is deeply unfortunate, and it raises serious questions about law and order in Maharashtra.”

He added, “Previously, there was firing at Salman Khan’s residence as well. Baba Siddique had previously expressed concerns for his safety, indicating he felt his life was in danger. If a minister can be killed like this, it raises alarming questions about the safety of ordinary citizens in the state. There seems to be a larger conspiracy at play. An impartial investigation is necessary, and the culprits must be punished.”

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has registered a case in connection to the killing of Siddique under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act.

The case has been registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under Crime Registration No. 589/2024, Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3, 25, 5, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Section 37 and section 137 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday that Baba Siddique would be cremated with full state honours.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Siddique will receive these honours due to his service as a minister in the Maharashtra government from 2004 to 2008 and as chairman of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated, “Two people have been arrested by the police. Further, the search is underway. Five teams have been deployed for the same. CM (Eknath Shinde) and Home Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) are also monitoring this. Everything will be in front of everyone in two to three days.”

Pawar visited Cooper Hospital, where Siddique's body was taken for post-mortem, and met with the late NCP leader's son, Zeeshan Siddique.