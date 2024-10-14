Baba Siddique murder: Shooters changed assassination plan at the last minute, were ‘mistaken as thieves’

Three men carried pepper spray and chilli powder when they went to shoot Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique on Saturday. According to a report, the shooters threw chilli powder at the police constable who was guarding the former Maharashtra minister.

Baba Siddique was shot dead late Saturday. Mumbai Police arrested two shooters–Gurmail Baljit Singh, 23, a resident of Haryana and Dharmaraj Kashyap, 19, of Uttar Pradesh. The third accused, Shiv Kumar Gautam, is absconding. On Sunday, the Mumbai Police identified the fourth accused as Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar. They also arrested one Pravin Lonkar in connection with Baba Siddique's murder.

The Mumbai Police said Sunday that the accused planned to use pepper spray first before firing at Siddique. However, the third accused, Shiv Kumar Gautam, started firing directly. Police found that the assailants fired at Siddique when people started bursting firecrackers during a Durga 'visarjan' procession.

According to the shooters' plan, Singh and Kashyap were to shoot the 66-year-old NCP leader under the cover of the Dussehra procession and fireworks. However, after seeing the crowd of people and security around Siddique, Shiv Kumar decided to shoot first, NDTV reported on Monday.

The report further added that Shiv Kumar fired six bullets at Siddique. Soon after this, the accused threw chilli powder at the police constable. “Shiv Kumar then fled after hiding in the crowd, but Singh and Kashyap were caught,” the report added.

DCP Crime Branch Datta Nalawade said Baba Siddique was shot outside his son's office around 9.30 pm on Saturday. He said though Baba Siddique didn’t have categorised security, he was given three security personnel from the Mumbai police.

“Three constables were with Baba Siddique at the time of the shooting, but they could not do anything,” Nalawade said. He said one more person was injured in this firing incident.

“A case was registered in Nirmal Nagar Police Station premises. Two accused have been arrested on the spot itself,” Nalawade said, adding that two pistols and 28 rounds were recovered from the accused.

“An investigation is also being done from Lawrence Bishnoi's angle,” police said on Sunday.

Shooters mistaken as 'mobile thieves' The three killers were initially mistaken as mobile thieves as they ran through a Durga Puja procession after shooting Baba Siddique, the Times of India reported. According to the report, the three accused ran past the crowd of devotees and entered the Children's Park 25-30 metres away.