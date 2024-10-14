Baba Siddique murder: Shooters changed assassination plan at the last minute, were ‘mistaken as thieves’

Baba Siddique murder: The Mumbai Police said on Sunday that the accused had planned to use pepper spray first before firing shots at Siddique.

Livemint
Updated14 Oct 2024, 03:11 PM IST
Baba Siddique murder: Shooters' changed assassination plan last minute.
Baba Siddique murder: Shooters’ changed assassination plan last minute.(HT_PRINT)

Three men carried pepper spray and chilli powder when they went to shoot Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique on Saturday. According to a report, the shooters threw chilli powder at the police constable who was guarding the former Maharashtra minister.

Baba Siddique was shot dead late Saturday. Mumbai Police arrested two shooters–Gurmail Baljit Singh, 23, a resident of Haryana and Dharmaraj Kashyap, 19, of Uttar Pradesh. The third accused, Shiv Kumar Gautam, is absconding. On Sunday, the Mumbai Police identified the fourth accused as Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar. They also arrested one Pravin Lonkar in connection with Baba Siddique's murder.

Also Read | Baba Siddique news: Supriya Sule questions Maharashtra government, asks THIS

The Mumbai Police said Sunday that the accused planned to use pepper spray first before firing at Siddique. However, the third accused, Shiv Kumar Gautam, started firing directly. Police found that the assailants fired at Siddique when people started bursting firecrackers during a Durga 'visarjan' procession.

According to the shooters' plan, Singh and Kashyap were to shoot the 66-year-old NCP leader under the cover of the Dussehra procession and fireworks. However, after seeing the crowd of people and security around Siddique, Shiv Kumar decided to shoot first, NDTV reported on Monday.

Also Read | Baba Siddique news: Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants Salman Khan ‘dead’

The report further added that Shiv Kumar fired six bullets at Siddique. Soon after this, the accused threw chilli powder at the police constable. “Shiv Kumar then fled after hiding in the crowd, but Singh and Kashyap were caught,” the report added.

DCP Crime Branch Datta Nalawade said Baba Siddique was shot outside his son's office around 9.30 pm on Saturday. He said though Baba Siddique didn’t have categorised security, he was given three security personnel from the Mumbai police.

“Three constables were with Baba Siddique at the time of the shooting, but they could not do anything,” Nalawade said. He said one more person was injured in this firing incident.

“A case was registered in Nirmal Nagar Police Station premises. Two accused have been arrested on the spot itself,” Nalawade said, adding that two pistols and 28 rounds were recovered from the accused. 

“An investigation is also being done from Lawrence Bishnoi's angle,” police said on Sunday.

Also Read | Baba Siddique News: What are the X, Y and Z categories of VIP security in India?

Shooters mistaken as 'mobile thieves'

The three killers were initially mistaken as mobile thieves as they ran through a Durga Puja procession after shooting Baba Siddique, the Times of India reported. According to the report, the three accused ran past the crowd of devotees and entered the Children's Park 25-30 metres away.

“Initially, everyone thought they were mobile thieves. Two of them were seen entering the park, while a third disappeared into the crowd. We pursued the two armed suspects to the deserted Children Park near the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training Regional Office,” an official was quoted as saying.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Oct 2024, 03:11 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBaba Siddique murder: Shooters changed assassination plan at the last minute, were ‘mistaken as thieves’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    158.30
    03:56 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -2.4 (-1.49%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    199.90
    03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -11.1 (-5.26%)

    Wipro share price

    549.45
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    20.5 (3.88%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    165.40
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    2.2 (1.35%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,692.75
    03:54 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    47 (2.86%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    226.50
    03:51 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    3.8 (1.71%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,212.10
    03:29 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    70.95 (1.16%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    16.45 (0.89%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Avenue Supermarts share price

    4,184.45
    03:50 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -387.9 (-8.48%)

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,102.95
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -81.3 (-6.87%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    199.90
    03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -11.1 (-5.26%)

    Colgate Palmolive India share price

    3,518.80
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -170.45 (-4.62%)
    More from Top Losers

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

    388.75
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    27.75 (7.69%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    316.05
    03:58 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    16.9 (5.65%)

    Federal Bank share price

    197.00
    03:40 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    9.65 (5.15%)

    Raymond share price

    1,682.85
    03:47 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    79.95 (4.99%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.