Baba Siddique murder: Shooters went to forest near Khopoli to practise firing, reveal Mumbai Police

  • Baba Siddique murder: Before executing the murder of the former Maharashtra Minister, the three gunmen involved in the killing practiced firing near a waterfall in adjoining Raigad district.

Livemint
Updated22 Oct 2024, 10:36 PM IST
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique.
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique.(HT_PRINT)

Baba Siddique murder: In a fresh revelation in connection with the murder of Baba Siddique, Mumbai Police disclosed the accused went into a forest in adjoining Raigad district to practice shooting before killing the former Maharashtra Minister.

Baba Siddique, a noted politician from Mumbai's Bandra who had recently joined the NCP-led by Ajit Pawar, was fatally shot on October 12, near the office of his MLA son in Bandra.

Also Read | Killers of Baba Siddique have now turned ‘their sights on me,’ says son Zeeshan

Mumbai Police said that the investigation revealed that before targeting Baba Siddique, the accused practised shooting at a tree in the forest near Palasadari village, near the waterfall located on Karjat-Khopoli Road.

“Interrogation of the arrested accused persons revealed that shooters Dharmaraj Kashyap, Gurmail Singh, both arrested, and Shivkumar Gautam, who is absconding, practiced firing near a waterfall,” PTI quoted the city police's crime branch as saying.

On Monday, an investigation revealed that the firearms used in the murder were sourced from Rajasthan by two of the arrested accused. Ram Kanoujia and Bhagwat Singh Om Singh, had gone to Rajasthan to collect two of the three pistols, both foreign made, used by gunmen.

Also Read | Baba Siddique murder: Scrap dealer held for providing weapon to shooters

Two days ago, police arrested a scrap dealer from Navi Mumbai for allegedly providing a weapon to shooters. He has been identified as Bhagwat Singh Om Singh (32).

Of the 10 accused arrested, five had demanded 50 lakh for the job, but backed out later due to disagreement over payment and also considering the slain politician's clout.

Also Read | ‘Baba Siddique was killed because…’: Lawrence Bishnoi gang member

Meanwhile, Police teams have fanned out in search of wanted accused Shivkumar Gautam, Shubham Lonkar and Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar against whom a look-out circular has been issued to prevent them from fleeing the country.

Last week, Zeeshan Siddique, son of slain NCP leader, said his father's killers have "turned their sight" on him, but he can't be intimidated as he has the blood of a lion in his veins and carries his "roar".

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 10:36 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBaba Siddique murder: Shooters went to forest near Khopoli to practise firing, reveal Mumbai Police

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    173.90
    03:51 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -11.05 (-5.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    155.35
    03:52 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.85 (-3.03%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.45
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.55 (-2.94%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.50
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -10.6 (-3.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    2,338.05
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -9.9 (-0.42%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,643.80
    03:51 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -11.35 (-0.69%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,946.45
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -20.05 (-1.02%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,431.85
    03:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -200.05 (-3.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    2,740.25
    03:42 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -294.95 (-9.72%)

    Jupiter Wagons share price

    468.75
    03:50 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -43.4 (-8.47%)

    HFCL share price

    115.60
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -9.35 (-7.48%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    298.05
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -23.95 (-7.44%)
    More from Top Losers

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,532.95
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    85.75 (3.5%)

    Varun Beverages share price

    594.30
    03:48 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    16.1 (2.78%)

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.45
    03:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    11.9 (2.37%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,483.15
    03:47 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    91.4 (2.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,665.00240.00
      Chennai
      79,671.00240.00
      Delhi
      79,823.00240.00
      Kolkata
      79,675.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.