Baba Siddique news: Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants Salman Khan ‘dead’

The murder of Baba Siddique has been connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, highlighting a troubling trend of high-profile crimes associated with this group.

As reported by PTI, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested individuals linked to the case, which adds to the gang's notorious history, including the May 2022 murder of Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala and the April 2024 shooting outside actor Salman Khan's residence.

Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants Salman Khan ‘dead’? Lawrence Bishnoi's criminal history paints a troubling picture, beginning with an attempt to murder charge and escalating through various offences linked to student politics. Currently, in Sabarmati Central Jail, he is suspected of directing gang activities from within, including a concerted effort to target Salman Khan, primarily due to the actor's involvement in the 1998 blackbuck hunting case.

The allegations arose against Khan for hunting and killing two blackbucks during the filming of “Hum Saath Saath Hain.” Since then, Salman Khan has faced relentless threats from the Bishnoi community and its associates.

The Bishnoi community, which venerates the blackbuck as sacred, views Khan's actions as a deep affront. Former MP Jaswant Singh Bishnoi noted this cultural significance: "Deer is our identity, and it is necessary for them to survive.” This historical context has fueled Bishnoi's desire for retaliation, leading to repeated threats against the actor as part of a broader narrative of honour and cultural identity within the community.

Lawrence Bishnoi has made several alarming statements regarding Khan, including a 2018 court appearance where he threatened, “We will kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur. Everyone will know once we take action.” His threats have been directed at Khan and other figures, like singer Gippy Grewal, underscoring a broader pattern of intimidation.

Past records With incidents like the gunfire outside Khan's house in April, the police have ramped up security measures around the actor, indicating the seriousness of these threats.

Two motorbike-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday, April 14, 2024. The two persons fired four rounds at around 5 am and fled from the spot.

In 2023, Khan's manager received a threatening email referencing an interview in which Bishnoi reiterated his intentions toward Khan. Bishnoi stated that his motive is not financial but a demand for an apology, expressing that Khan has humiliated his community. He insists that Khan should visit their temple and publicly apologize for the poaching incident, which has only intensified the tension surrounding this longstanding feud.

In 2018, during a court appearance, Bishnoi made chilling statements about wanting to kill Khan, claiming the actor had brought disgrace to their community.

Additionally, in July 2022, Bishnoi reportedly sent gangster Sampat Nehra to conduct a recce around Khan's residence, although the plan was blocked due to a lack of proper weaponry.

What's the latest in the Baba Siddique case? Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested Pravin Lonkar from Pune in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Pravin is the brother of Shubuu Lonkar, who claimed responsibility for the murder on social media and is currently absconding. Authorities allege that Pravin provided shelter to the arrested suspects.

As reported by PTI, another development was that the ossification test conducted on Dharmaraj Kashyap, another accused in the case, confirmed that he is not a minor. This test estimates a person's age by examining bone fusion, helping authorities clarify the age of suspects involved in criminal activities.

The accused had brought pepper spray, first, the accused were about to spray and then they were about to fire but the third accused Shiv Kumar Gautam started firing directly.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has registered a case at Nirmal Nagar Police Station in connection with the murder under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act.

The case has been registered under Crime Registration No. 589/2024, Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 3, 25, 5, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Section 37 and Section 137 of the Maharashtra Police Act.